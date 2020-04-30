Chief Medical Doctor of Yaba Infectious Disease Hospital Tests Positive For COVID-19

Sahara Reporters says that the Chief Medical Director of Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, Lagos, Dr Bowale Abimbola, has tested positive for Coronavirus.

According to the outlet, Abimbola, who closely monitored Nigeria’s COVID-19 index case, is currently being treated in one of the wards in the hospital.

Speaking with the outlet, a source close to the doctor said:

“Yes, he is positive, that’s why you haven’t seen him in public unlike before. It was even Dr Nifemi Bella Oloniniyi that received honourable members of Lagos State House of Assembly during their visit to our facility. I was told he had a meeting with someone who later showed symptoms of COVID-19, so his samples were immediately taken for test and his results returned positive last week,”

