Chief Imam gives Muslims all clear to take alcohol since ‘it reduces effects of coronavirus’

The National Chief Imam of the Republic of Ghana, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu has confirmed that Muslims can take alcohol during this coronavirus (COVID-19) period.

According to the sheikh, since alcohol is said to minimize the effect of coronavirus, Muslims are free to take it.

The Chief Imam added that the context of the Mosque ban is acceptable in Islam as even alcohol, which is “haram” in Islam may be taken under some circumstances.

“Under the circumstance, the call by the Chief Imam for Muslims to adhere to the protocols falls under the feature of contextualization. The context within which we find ourselves dictate what we have to do,” he said.

He further explained that there are several texts of the Holy Qur’an that suggest and give an indication of how modest and flexible the Islamic Sharia is.

