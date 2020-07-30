Chief Daddy 2 is Coming to Netflix in 2021

Here’s great news for all lovers of the EbonyLife produced film- Chief Daddy; a second part is coming soon.

The film which is one of the highest grossing Nigerian films of all times will have a second installment which will be released exclusively on Netflix come 2021.

CEO of EbonyLife films and executive producer of the 2018 star studded flick, Mo Abudu, made the announcement on her Instagram page.

The part 2 will be directed by ace director, Niyi Akinmolayan and will see the return of all original cast members.

We’re excited for the giant strides in Nollywood filmmaking and can’t wait to see what Chief Daddy 2 will bring to the table.

