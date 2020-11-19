Chief Coroner of LASUTH Calls on the Public to Come Identify Missing Persons

The Chief Coroner of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital has called on the public to come identify missing persons between October 19-27, 2020.

The announcement which was made in a newspaper publication on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 and signed by the office of the Chief Coroner of Lagos State, asked the public to proceed to the Department of Pathology and Forensic Medicine, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital for the identification of ‘deceased’ persons to be released to the next-of-kin for burial upon scientific identification.

The announcement read;

“This is to notify the General Public that the Chief Coroner of Lagos State, Him. Justice M.A Dada (Mrs.) pursuant to Section 15, Coroner Systems Law of Lagos State, 2015, the pathology team would want all those who have lost loved ones between 19th- 27th October (i.e next-of-kin of the victim ) to provide relevant information that would assist the identification exercise.

The next-of-kin should kindly contact the Department of Pathology and Forensic Medicine, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Oba Akinjobi Way, Ikeja for the identification exercise of the deceased”.

The public announcement neither stated the cause of deaths of the victim nor if they are fatalities from the #LekkiMassacre of October 20, 2020.

