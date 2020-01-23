Chicharito is the biggest MLS signing since Beckham

The Mexican striker has completed his move from Sevilla to LA Galaxy in a $10million deal and will make him the highest paid player in the league on an annual salary reported to be in the region of $6 million.

Javier Hernandez, known across the world as Chicharito, has the potential to make an even bigger impact than Beckham, not only for the Galaxy, but for the league as a whole.

Of course, the signing of Wayne Rooney was massive, and it was made even bigger by the Englishman’s willingness to be a spokesman for the league.

Players like David Villa, Kaka and Bastian Schweinsteiger all brought eyeballs to their respective teams. But none of the players mentioned – not even Ibrahimovic – can do what Chicharito can do.

Following the loss of Ibrahimovic this offseason, the team that has established itself as the MLS leader in big splashes somehow found a way to replace the Swede with a player that will bring even more attention and bigger headlines.

The 31-year-old is Mexico’s all-time leading goalscorer and arguably the nation’s greatest ever player, adored and idolized like few before him.

