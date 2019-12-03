Chi-Chi Igbo Wants You All to Know that the Penis is Overrated

Chi-Chi ‘Chified’ Igbo has never been one to shy away from speaking her mind. So, when a troll hopped on her Instagram to speak unkindly to her, she put them in their place.

It all started when the footballer shared her latest post, and while many people had kind things to say, one troll ordered her to pull her pants up since she “ain’t got a D in there.”

And Chified put them on the blast.

“What does a D have to do with it?” she asked the troll, adding, “This una D sef is highly overrated. I ain’t got it and I most definitely do not need it to do me. Got it?”

See the exchange below: