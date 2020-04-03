Chevelle Franklyn Drops Dual Release “Go in Your Strength” & “iPrevail”

As the world continues to grapple with lives lost and lessons of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) International Psalmist Chevelle Franklyn is set to uplifts spirits with the release of her latest tracks “Go In Your Strength” alongside a bonus track “iPrevail” on Friday, April 3 across radio and all digital/streaming platforms.

The bonus track, part of her upcoming album “South Wind: Volume 1” is ‘a song for the times’ in power and assurance.

Says Franklyn, “iPrevail was recorded in South Africa over one year ago and written four years ago, God was ahead of us. We were all set to release our Anthem of the Ages, “Go in Your Strength,” yet God is pushing with this as well. Coronavirus will not take us because the blood of Jesus prevails.”

Together as One

To date, there have been over half a million cases, over twenty-three thousand deaths but most importantly a continuous rise in those recovering at over 123,000. Franklyn believes when ministry supersedes industry, anointing can override strategy. “iPrevail is an-enduring declaration of hope and healing over our lives. The Holy Spirit is at work. Let not our hearts be troubled.

The dual release will be accompanied by the music video of the lead single “Go in Your Strength” song’s shot at the legendary BOP Studio in Mahikeng, South Africa.The album which features both tracks is set for release in mid-2020.

Stream her song below: