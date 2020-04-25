‘Chernobyl Diaries’ Actor Dimitri Diatchenko Found Dead in Florida Home

Dimitri Diatchenko is dead.

Per Fox News, the actor who is famous for his role “Chernobyl Diaries” was found in his home in Daytona Beach, Florida., earlier this week.

Speaking with the press, his rep said: “This one just crushed us. We’re all in a state of shock right now.”

Fox News, however, has clarified that his death is not likely related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and appears to “be either a heart attack or related to being shocked by 220v [volts] of electricity” while on a job the week prior.

TMZ adds that the cause of death is pending the medical examiner’s investigation. Diatchenko’s family reportedly told the outlet they hadn’t heard from him in a few days, so they called the police to do a wellness check on Wednesday, which is when his body was discovered.

He was 52.

