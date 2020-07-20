‘Cherish What You Have’, Diddy Says as He Remembers Kim Porter

Looks like Diddy has a few regrets where it concerns his relationship with the late Kim Porter.

The music executive who has made it known severally since her passing that he let a good one go, took to Instagram to remind folks to cherish what they have while they have it.

Sharing a beautiful black and white photo of himself and Kim with whom he had four children, Diddy wrote;

“Cherish what you have. Love on them. Kiss on them. Hug on them. Spoil them. Listen to them. Because tomorrow is not promised. A message from Love. Have a beautiful Sunday people”, he wrote

