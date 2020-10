Cher surprised fans yesterday at Joe Biden benefit concert, where she debuted a new song, “Happiness Is a Thing Called Joe.”

The Academy Award and Grammy winner was invited to perform at Sunday night’s I Will Vote concert with a performance of “Happiness” ahead of its official release on Monday.

Per Billboard, the song was ” originally composed by Harold Arlen for the 1943 film musical Cabin in the Sky, earning an Oscar nomination for best original song.”

Watch Cher’s performance below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook