Chelsea’s Rudiger out for the Season after Knee Surgery

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing knee surgery for an injury sustained in Sunday’s 1-1 Premier League draw at Manchester United, the London club said.

Rudiger, who hurt his left knee and limped off after 65 minutes, will miss Chelsea’s final two league matches against Watford and Leicester as well as their Europa League campaign where they take on Eintracht Frankfurt in the semifinals.

“Toni Rudiger successfully underwent surgery on his left knee meniscus today. He will miss the rest of this campaign and will rehab over the summer to be back early next season,” Chelsea said on their website.

Andreas Christensen is expected to fill in at centre back for the 26-year-old Germany international when Chelsea visit Frankfurt for the first leg on Thursday.

“What a pity I won’t be able to help my team during the last games of the season. But my knee surgery went well and I’m already positive again,” Rudiger said on Instagram.

The Blues are fourth in the Premier League with 68 points and looking to secure the position to ensure Champions League qualification next season after what has been a rocky campaign in Maurizio Sarri’s first year in charge.