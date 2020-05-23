Kante

Chelsea’s Kante may miss rest of the season

emmanuelSportsNo Comment on Chelsea’s Kante may miss rest of the season

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante is prepared to sit out the remainder of the Premier League season, if it resumes, after expressing concerns over returning to training amid the coronavirus crisis.

Football in England was halted in mid-March due to the Covid-19 pandemic but clubs can now train in small groups as part of the Premier League’s “Project Restart”, which envisages a return to play in June.

Kante was present at Chelsea’s Cobham training base on Tuesday but he has since been given permission to train at home after expressing concerns, British media reported.

Watford skipper Troy Deeney has said he will not resume training out of worry for his son’s health after Britain’s statistics office said black men are 4.2 times more likely to die from Covid-19-related causes than white males.

The league confirmed on Tuesday that six people from three different clubs had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Chelsea were fourth in the Premier League with 48 points from 29 games when the season was suspended.

,

Related Posts

‘I’m so happy’ – Pochettino speaks on Mourinho taking his Spurs job

May 23, 2020

Ex-La Liga referee says 90% of Match officials in Spain are Madrid fans

May 23, 2020

Ebere Eze says ‘not in a rush’ to play for Nigeria

May 22, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *