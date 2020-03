Chelsea FC player, Callum Hudson-Odoi who tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday night, says he has recovered from the virus.

The football star shared a video on his Instagram explaining the measures he has taken since contracting the disease, and he added that he looks forward to playing football soon.

“Thank you for all your good wishes, as I said in the video I’m feeling good and hope to see you all soon!” he captioned his video.

Watch him below: