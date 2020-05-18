Chelsea’s Hudson-Odoi arrested for breaking Lockdown order with model

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has been arrested for breaking the coronavirus lockdown rules with a model he invited to his west London apartment.

According to reports, Hudson-Odoi – who tested positive for Covid-19 in March – met the model online and invited her to his flat, apparently asking her to wear lingerie.

A neighbour who spoke to TheSun said the model arrived at the building at about 8pm on Saturday, “looking like the sort of girl you’d see on Love Island”.

But police and an ambulance were later called to the property, reportedly after a ‘row’ broke out between them.

The neighbour added: “The place has been crawling with police.

“A spa area on the roof has been taped off but I’ve no idea if that’s the same incident.”

Another resident said: “There have been a few gatherings happening but we didn’t know quite who was responsible.

“There are a couple of footballers in the building — but in the early hours of last night it all kicked off and the police were called.”

Police officers are said to have arrested the footballer, while paramedics were also on the scene with reports the model was taken to hospital after complains of feeling unwell.

The Metropolitan Police said: “Police and London Ambulance Service were called at 03.53hrs on Sunday 17 May to a report of an unwell woman.”

The Met said a woman was taken to hospital and a man, who was arrested at the scene, remained in police custody. Neither were named.

Hudson-Odoi is the latest big-name footballer to be caught breaching lockdown regulations, after Manchester City’s Kyle Walker hosted a sex party at his home last month.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

