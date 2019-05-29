Chelsea Thrash Arsenal to Win Europa League

Eden Hazard scored twice and set up another as Chelsea sweep away Arsenal to win 4-1 in the Europa League final in Baku.

After a tense first-half, the game came to life with a flood of second-half goals started by Olivier Giroud’s 49th-minute header against his old club.

The French striker stole in front of Laurent Koscielny and stooped to head home Emerson’s cross.

It was his 11th goal in this season’s competition, and there was to be no comeback from Arsenal, with Chelsea quickly putting this final beyond their opponents’ reach as Hazard took over.

He set up Pedro for a clipped finish low beyond Cech and into the far corner on the hour mark, and five minutes later Hazard calmly rolled in a penalty awarded after Ainsley Maitland-Niles had barged into Giroud.

Substitute Iwobi’s sublime volleyed reply soon followed, but there was to be no comeback as Giroud and Hazard combined brilliantly for the latter to get his second and Chelsea’s fourth in the 72nd minute.

The Belgian is widely expected to leave Chelsea for Real Madrid after seven years in England, and this was the perfect way for him to bow out.

It is his, and Chelsea’s, second Europa League this decade, while it is Maurizio Sarri’s first major trophy as a coach.

They will be back in the Champions League next season, but there will be no return to Europe’s top competition for Arsenal, whose 25-year wait for European glory continues.