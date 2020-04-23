Chelsea step up Osimhen’s chase

Premier League giants Chelsea are reportedly planning to make a move for both Victor Osimhen and his Lille teammate Gabriel Magalhães at the end of the season.

According to Le10Sport , the duo have emerged as transfer targets for the Blues as they hope to bolster their squad ahead of the 2020/21 campaign/

Osimhen, 21, has been in superb form for Lille since joining the French Ligue 1 club from RSC Charleroi in July last year.

The former Wolfsburg striker has notched 18 goals in 38 appearances across all competitions this season – drawing interest from some of the biggest cubs in Europe.

Clubs in England, Italy and Spain are reportedly keen on signing theforward who recently admitted his desire to play in the English Premier League one day.

Frank Lampard’s Blues have already completed the signing of Morocco international Hakim Ziyech from Ajax Amsterdam and are also in frame to land wantaway Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho.