Chelsea star recovers from Coronavirus

emmanuel

Chelsea and England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has announced that he has recovered from coronavirus (COVID-19).

The 19-year-old disclosed this during his first with Chelsea TV after he was discharged from the hospital.

He said after battling with the flu-like virus for weeks, he is now feeling perfect and fit.

“I am feeling perfect,” he said.

“I had the virus (COVID-19), which has cleared now.

“I fully feel good, I feel fit, so I am feeling back to myself, so it is all good.

“I had the virus three weeks ago now I think I am fine.

“I would like to say to my teammates thank you for all the support that you have shown me.

“Everyone has to be careful and judge things how they go and hopefully the virus will go soon and everyone will be back to normal.”

