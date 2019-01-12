Chelsea Star Cesc Fabregas Joins Monaco

Cesc Fabregas has joined Monaco from Chelsea after signing a three-and-a-half year deal with the Principality club.

Despite Chelsea stalling over a move since Sunday as they sought a replacement, Fabregas has signed in time to make his debut away to Marseille this weekend.

The Spaniard will reunite with former Arsenal team-mate Thierry Henry as they look to lift the club from the relegation zone.

“It is a great pleasure to join AS Monaco, a new project for me,” said Fabregas, who will wear the number 44 shirt.

“The group is of quality with young players and a young coach. I’m here to help the team.

“I’m looking forward to starting. We have a great match to play in Marseille on Sunday. I am very excited.”

Fabregas, who made 501 appearances in English football, left the pitch in tears after making his final appearance for Chelsea in last Saturday’s FA Cup third-round win over Nottingham Forest.

The 31-year-old Spanish midfielder began his career in England at Arsenal after joining them from Barcelona’s academy and was named as the club’s captain in 2008.

He spent nearly eight years at Arsenal before returning to his boyhood club in 2011 where he won the Copa del Rey and La Liga in successive seasons before he returned to England in 2014 with Chelsea.

He won the League Cup and the Premier League in his first season, trophies that had eluded him during his time at Arsenal.

Further title success came in the 2016/17 season before he lifted the FA Cup for the first time last season.