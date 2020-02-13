Chelsea sign Ziyech for €40m

emmanuel

Dutch champions Ajax Amsterdam have agreed to sell Moroccan winger Hakim Ziyech to Chelsea for an initial 40 million euros ($43.41 million) in the close season, the Dutch club said on Thursday.

Ziyech, who helped Ajax win the league and Dutch Cup double last season, has seen his stock rise further this campaign with eight goals and 18 assists in the league and Champions League.

The fee for the 26-year-old could rise to 44 million euros, Ajax added.

“Ajax and Chelsea have reached an agreement for the transfer of Hakim Ziyech. The player will join the Premier League club on July 1, 2020 and will finish the season in Amsterdam,” the Dutch champions said on their website.

