Chelsea sign Timo Werner for €50m

Premier League giants Chelsea have completed the signing of RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner, subject to a medical.

Werner, 24, has agreed a five-year deal at Stamford Bridge and becomes Chelsea’s second signing of the summer after Ajax’s Hakim Ziyech.

According to reports, the Blues have agreed to pay €50m (£45m) to trigger the release clause of Werner, who is set to earn more than €10m (£9m) per season in England.

“I am delighted to be signing for Chelsea, it is a very proud moment for me to be joining this great club,” Werner said of the move.

“I of course want to thank RB Leipzig, the club and the fans, for four fantastic years. You will forever be in my heart.

“I look forward to next season with my new team-mates, my new manager and of course the Chelsea fans. Together we have a very successful future ahead of us.”

Werner has made a total of 157 appearances for RB Leipzig, scoring 93 goals and making 40 assists, developing into one of Europe’s most coveted forwards.

The Germany international will remain with RB Leipzig for the remainder of the Bundesliga season before joining up with his new team-mates next month.

