Chelsea sign Edouard Mendy from Rennes

Premier League giants Chelsea have signed Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy on a five-year deal.

The 28-year-old Senegal international completed his medical on Tuesday, with manager Frank Lampard having said he wants to increase competition with club record signing Kepa Arrizabalaga, who cost £71m.

“I’m so excited to be joining Chelsea,” Mendy said. “It’s a dream for me to be a part of this exciting squad.”

Kepa was at fault for Liverpool’s second goal in the 2-0 Premier League defeat by the Reds on Sunday.

The Spanish international was also dropped last season after errors in games.

Mendy, who has eight international caps, becomes Frank Lampard’s eighth signing of the transfer window.

He follows in the footsteps of former Chelsea keeper Petr Cech, who joined the Blues from Rennes in 2004 and is now the club’s technical and performance advisor.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said: “As soon as Petr Cech and our technical team identified Edouard as the most suitable goalkeeper to complement our existing group, there was only one player we wanted to bring in.

“Edouard arrives following a season of real success with Rennes, he is ambitious for more, and we welcome him to our club.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

