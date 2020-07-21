Chelsea set for £70m Havertz deal

Premier League giants Chelsea are in talks with Bayer Leverkusen over a £70m deal to sign playmaker Kai Havertz.

This comes as Sky Sports reports that all other suitors for the Germany forward are now out of the race to sign the 21-year-old.

Chelsea technical adviser Petr Cech will fly to Germany following the conclusion of the Premier League season on Sunday to hold face-to-face talks.

Bayer Leverkusen are understood to value Havertz at £90m but, with only two years remaining on his contract, Chelsea are looking to agree an initial fee around £70m, with performance related add-ons also to be included.

Havertz is understood to be keen on a move to Stamford Bridge, with the player impressed by the side Frank Lampard is building.

Chelsea have already completed the signings of Havertz’s Germany team-mate Timo Werner, and Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech, who will join a squad that will be expected to close the gap on Premier League champions Liverpool next season.

The Blues are on the brink of securing Champions League football for next season, with a win in either of their two remaining Premier League games – against Liverpool and Wolves – enough to secure their place in Europe’s top competition.

And sources say qualification for the Champions League is one of the requirements of Havertz.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

