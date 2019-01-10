Chelsea Seal Higuain Deal as Morata Heads for Sevilla

Premier League giants Chelsea have reportedly completed a deal for Gonzalo Higuain, with record signing Alvaro Morata set to leave the club.

Spanish newspaper Marca claims Higuain, 31, will join Christian Pulisic as Chelsea’s second signing of the window – although Pulisic will move at the end of the season.

Morata – who has netted only 16 goals in 47 league appearances since his £60m switch from Real Madrid in 2017 – is on the cusp of completing a move to Sevilla.

The former Real Madrid striker has largely underwhelmed since his £65 million switch to West London and is set for a return to Spain.

Higuain has spent the season on loan at Milan from Juventus, but Chelsea will apparently pay €40 million (£36m) and €8m a year in wages to land the Argentina forward.

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri coached Higuain at Napoli where the player hit 36 goals during a memorable spell in Serie A in 2015/16, the most goals by a player in a single season in Italy’s top flight.

Higuain was farmed out to Milan last summer after Cristiano Ronaldo’s £100m move from Juventus and has scored six goals in 15 Serie A games this season.