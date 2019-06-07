Chelsea, Real Madrid Agree £88m Deal for Eden Hazard

Chelsea have accepted a bid of €100 million (£88m/$112m) for forward Eden Hazard from Real Madrid, with the total cost of the deal expected to rise to €140m (£124m/$146m) with add-ons.

Both clubs came to a compromise on Hazard’s price following face-to-face talks between Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia and Real Madrid CEO Jose Angel Sánchez in London on Monday, allowing the 28-year-old to make what he has described as a “dream” move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Hazard is set for a significant pay-rise upon joining Madrid after turning down multiple contract offers from the west London club, and he could be formally unveiled at Santiago Bernabeu next week after he returns from international duty with Belgium.

The Belgium captain joins fellow summer signings Luka Jovic and Eder Militao in agreeing moves to the Blancos after an underwhelming 2018-19 campaign.

Hazard, meanwhile, has brought the curtain down on a glorious seven years with Chelsea in which he won six major trophies, including the Europa League this season.

He scored twice in the 4-1 final victory over Arsenal in Baku, taking his final tally to 110 goals in 352 matches for the Blues.