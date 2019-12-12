Chelsea, NFF hail Victor Moses on 29th birthday

Former Nigerian international Victor Moses celebrates his 29th birthday today, and the football community has joined him in marking the day.

In a tweet on Thursday, Premier League giants, Chelsea wished the Fenerbahçe loanee a happy birthday.

The tweet reads: “Happy birthday, @VictorMoses! .”

Victor Moses had several spells on loan as a Chelsea player. But his most remarkable period with the Blues came during the league-winning season of 2016-2017 under Italian manager Antonio Conte.

Also felicitating with the mercurial winger is the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), who took to twitter to hail the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winner.

“Happy birthday to #Afcon2013 winner, @VictorMoses ,” NFF said.

Moses caused a stir when he quit the Super Eagles shortly after the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia.

Overall, he scored 12 goals in 37 caps.