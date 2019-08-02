Chelsea, Leganes on the verge of £4.5m Deal for Omeruo

Super Eagles defender, Kenneth Omeruo’s seven-year stay at Chelsea may come to an end soon, following moves by the Blues to sell him to Leganes in a permanent £4.5m deal.

Omeruo, 25, was part of Super Eagles squad that grabbed a bronze medal at the recently concluded Egypt 2019 AFCON.

The defender, who has yet to play a game for Chelsea, scored Nigeria’s lone goal in their second group match against the Syli Nationale of Guinea in Alexandria.

He was on loan with the Spanish side last season and wants to stay with them, sources at the West London club say.

TheSun reports that Chelsea are in talks with Leganes over a permanent deal for Omeruo, with the Spanish outfit hoping to land him in a deal worth £4.5 million.

Omeruo has a year left on his Stamford Bridge contract and is presently the longest-serving player at Stamford Bridge.

It is understood that he also has teams looking to sign him from France and Turkey, where he had spells with Alanyaspor and Kasımpasa earlier in his career.