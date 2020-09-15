Chelsea get off to winning start

Chelsea began their Premier League campaign with a 3-1 win at Brighton on Monday as Timo Werner made a confident debut following Frank Lampard’s summer splurge.

Blues boss Lampard has spent around £200 million on a host of new signings and the early returns on his lavish investment were promising.

Germany striker Werner, a £53 million recruit from Leipzig, won the penalty that Jorginho converted to put Chelsea ahead.

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga was guilty of another mistake when Leandro Trossard equalised for Brighton from outside the box.

But Reece James’ thunderous strike put Chelsea back in front before Kurt Zouma’s deflected effort sealed the points midway through the second half.

It was an encouraging opening to the campaign for Lampard, who has accepted he is under pressure to deliver a title challenge after spending more than any other club so far in the summer transfer window.

