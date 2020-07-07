Chelsea down Palace in 5-goal thriller

Chelsea strengthened their grip on the Premier League’s top four with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace Tuesday night.

The Blues were gifted the opening goal, when Palace defender Gary Cahill pulled injured to allow Willian to charge into the box unimpeded and set up Olivier Giroud to guide home.

Frank Lampard’s men then looked to have put the game beyond the home side, first through Christian Pulisic’s rising shot to make it 2-0 in the first half.

The hosts however halved the deficit through Wilfred Zaha’s superb long-range strike that went in off the crossbar.

Tammy Abraham’s neat finish with 19 minutes to go put the Blues 3-1 up, but Benteke popped up to tap in from point-blank range following a neat move for his first goal at Selhurst Park since April 2018.

And Palace came within a whisker of snatching a point when Scott Dann’s back-post header struck the inside of the post before Chelsea hacked the ball clear.

The win takes Chelsea above Leicester into third place on the log, and five points ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United.

