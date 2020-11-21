Chelsea down Newcastle to move top of Premier League

Chelsea moved to the top of the Premier League table after a comfortable 2-0 win at Newcastle United, their fifth straight victory in all competitions.

Federico Fernandez’s own goal set the Blues on their way, the Argentine defender poking the ball over his own line while under pressure from England defender Ben Chilwell.

A rampant Chelsea could have doubled their lead in the opening stages but Newcastle keeper Karl Darlow producing excellent saves to deny the excellent Timo Werner as well as a close-range header by Tammy Abraham.

But Abraham made sure of the three points with a smart finish following Werner blistering run and ‘s pass after Newcastle had threatened through Isaac Hayden and Joelinton.

Frank Lampard’s men, who started the day fifth, are top of the table on goal difference ahead of Leicester, who are at Liverpool on Sunday.

