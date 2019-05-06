Chelsea Confirm Hazard Exit

Premier League giants Chelsea on Sunday confirmed its agreement with Cercle Bruges for the permanent transfer of Kylian Hazard.

The 23-year-old Belgian, younger brother of Blues playmaker Eden, joined the West London club from Hungarian side Ujpest in the summer of 2017, making 11 appearances for the Blues’ development squad last season, including a goalscoring debut against Swansea City.

Hazard has spent the current campaign on loan in his homeland’s top flight with Cercle Bruges, scoring four goals in 21 appearances in all competitions, and is set to make the move permanent when the summer transfer window opens.

Chelsea – who sealed qualification for next season’s Champions League with a 3-0 win over Watford at Stamford Bridge – thanked Kylian for his service to the club and wished him the best of luck for the next chapter of his career.