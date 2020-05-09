Chelsea boss Lampard, Leicester Owner’s home raided by thieves

Thieves raided the homes of Chelsea ­manager Frank Lampard and the late owner of Leicester City Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

It is understood that the burglars stole more than £1million of valuables from millionaire Srivaddhanaprabha house, left as a shrine after his tragic passing.

According to British media, the heist in Knightsbridge, West London, came ten days after a similar raid on Lampard’s £12million home in nearby Chelsea.

Jewellery and watches worth £60,000 of belonging to Lampard and wife Christine, both 41.

It was the fourth time Lampard has been targeted, though details of the break-ins, last December, have never been made public by police.

There are however reports that flying Squad detectives are studying CCTV footage of both, with hoodlums targeting the rich and famous believed to be responsible.

The Thai family of Vichai are devastated at the break-in at his home, untouched since the 60-year-old Foxes boss died in a ­chopper crash at Leicester in October 2018.

A source said: “Both burglaries may have been carried out by the same team.

“The family of Vichai are understandably very upset.

“His house was totally ransacked and a lot of precious and sentimental items were taken.

“The thieves have effectively desecrated his spirit. None of the items stolen during either of the burglaries have been recovered. Police are apparently working on the assumption that Vichai’s house and the Lampards were both ­deliberately targeted.”

