Chelsea Beat Spurs on Penalties to Reach League Cup Final

Chelsea responded perfectly to manager Maurizio Sarri’s public criticism to progress to the League Cup final by beating Tottenham 4-2 on penalties in a thrilling semi-final, second leg at Stamford Bridge Thursday.

First-half goals from N’Golo Kante and Eden Hazard handed Chelsea a 2-1 win on the night to overturn a 1-0 first leg deficit.

Kante levelled the tie with a shot from the edge of the box that went through three pairs of Spurs legs before Hazard rounded off an excellent team move to double Chelsea’s lead.

Fernando Llorente’s header hauled the visitors back into the tie five minutes into the second half.

Willian, Cesar Azpilicueta, Jorginho and David Luiz then scored from the spot to send the Blues through to face Manchester City on February 24th, while Eric Dier and Lucas Moura missed for Spurs.

While for Spurs, another chance to win the first trophy under Mauricio Pochettino has now gone.