Chelsea Bans Fans over Abusive Salah Video

Premier League giants Chelsea say they have banned three fans for their part in an abusive video directed at Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah.

Six men were seen on a video posted on social media on Thursday abusing Salah, calling the Egypt international a “bomber”.

Both clubs roundly condemned the video, each issuing a statement in which they pledged to work together to punish those responsible.

Chelsea said that they had stopped three fans at the gates for their Europa League clash with Slavia Prague in the Czech Republic.

Reacting to the video, Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud said the whole team was disgusted at the video.

“I think these people shouldn’t belong to Chelsea.

“I think the club and everybody condemns these kinds of things, and we are 100 per cent behind Mo Salah. I think nowadays it shouldn’t happen,’’ Giroud said.

Salah played 13 times for Chelsea before joining Roma, and eventually signing for Liverpool in the summer of 2017.

Table toppers Liverpool hosts a resurgent Chelsea side in a decisive clash at Anfield on Sunday.