Chelsea agree £90m Havertz swoop

Premier League giants Chelsea are on the verge of completing a £90m deal for Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Kai Havertz.

Reports in the British media claim the Blues are also on the verge of bringing in Leicester left-back Ben Chilwell and former Paris Saint-Germain captain Thiago Silva.

Havertz has received interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe but is now set to move to Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea close to concluding a deal with Leverkusen that could be worth up to £90m plus add-ons.

While 21-year-old Havertz and 23-year-old Chilwell would add youth to Frank Lampard’s squad, Thiago Silva would provide some much needed experience in defence.

Silva’s eight-year stay in the French capital came to an end on Sunday night with the 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League final.

Lampard is looking to overhaul the side that finished fourth last term, having already signed Hakim Ziyech from Ajax and Timo Werner from RB Leipzig for a combined £83m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

