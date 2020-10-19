Checking Out Tracee Ellis Ross Modelling for Mugler in 1991

An old video of Tracee Ellis Ross strutting the runway for fashion house Mugler has resurfaced online
The video was shared by the ‘Black-ish’ actress on her Instagram page with a little background story as to how it came about.
Tracee Ellis Ross revelaed that a few days shy of her 18th birthday, her mother got the call to walk the Mugler butterfly show in 1991.
Diana Ross agreed but with a condition, that her daughter would join her on the runway as Tracee’s dream was to be a model. Mugler agreed and almost 30 years ago, she got to live her dream, walking alongside supermodels like Lily Evangelista and the rest of them.
30 years ago today, I walked in the @muglerofficial S/S 91 runway show in Paris! My mother @dianaross got a call asking her to walk in Mugler’s “Butterfly Show”. She knew that I would sh*t my Guess jeans at the chance to model for real because I desperately wanted to be a model. Plus, I was only a couple of weeks shy of my 18th birthday. So, my mama agreed to walk in the show as long as they allowed her daughter to model in the show as well. Cut to my 18th birthday present: Me and my mama flying with Supermodels @lindaevangelista, @naomi, @cindycrawford and @cturlington on THE CONCORDE to Paris! After a mere 3.5 hour flight from NY, we landed. I was having trouble with the shoes, so THE Willi Ninja, legendary mother of the House of Ninja and catwalk teacher extraordinaire, coached me! The experience and the show were EPIC!!! Thank you mama and thank you @manfredthierrymugler for making that dream come true and for the best birthday ever! And they icing on the cake is that Thierry invited me back to do the next show sans Mama!