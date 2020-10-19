Checking Out Tracee Ellis Ross Modelling for Mugler in 1991

An old video of Tracee Ellis Ross strutting the runway for fashion house Mugler has resurfaced online

The video was shared by the ‘Black-ish’ actress on her Instagram page with a little background story as to how it came about.

Tracee Ellis Ross revelaed that a few days shy of her 18th birthday, her mother got the call to walk the Mugler butterfly show in 1991.

Diana Ross agreed but with a condition, that her daughter would join her on the runway as Tracee’s dream was to be a model. Mugler agreed and almost 30 years ago, she got to live her dream, walking alongside supermodels like Lily Evangelista and the rest of them.

