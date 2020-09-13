Check Out YBN Cordae’s Reaction to Naomi Osaka’s Win

Naomi Osaka beat Victoria Azarenka on Saturday, September 12, to win her second US open title and her boyfriend, NBA Cordae couldn’t hide his excitement.

The rapper and songwriter who was cheering Osaka from the stands, wearing a black t-shirt with the text “Defund the Police”, got up excitedly to beat his chest and swirl his arms around in celebration of his lover’s win.

This is the second US Open win for Naomi Osaka, who won her Belerussian opponent with 1-6, 6-3, 6-3, inside a near-empty Arthur Ashe Stadium at Flushing Meadows.

Throughout the tournament, Naomi used her voice to raise support for the “Black Lives Matter” movement by wearing face masks with names of different victims of police brutality.

