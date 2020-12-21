Check Out What Your Fave Stars Wore in “Omo Ghetto (The Saga)” Premiere

Nigerians assembled at Ebonylife, in Victoria Island, for the premiere of Funke Akindele-Bello and JJC Skillz‘ first directorial collaboration, “Omo Ghetto (The Saga)”.

Per Bellanaija:

The movie follows the life of Lefty (Funke Akindele-Bello) and her friends, Chummy Choko (Chioma Akpotha), Busty (Eniola Badmus), Nikky (Bimbo Thomas) in Askamaya Ghetto.

And for the premiere, stars stepped out their most “Ghetto, Fabulous and Colourful” outfits, which folks won’t stop talking about.

Check out some of the best photos below:

