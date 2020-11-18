See the Short Film for Ciara and Russell Wilson’s Fragrance, R&C Fragrance

It’s no news that Ciara and her husband have partnered on yet another business venture together, releasing the R&C Fragrance.

One pair of the married couple, Ciara, took to her Instagram page to show off the short film for the perfume, giving us a peek into what the perfume bottle looks like.

The short film for the R&C fragrance is a romantic and nostalgic piece featuring scenes from Ciara and Russell’s wedding ceremony.

The bottle containng the perfume is shaped like a human heart with a shiny chrome appearance.

In another Instagram post, Ciara confessed she and her Seattle Seahawks quarterback husband, worked really hard in developing the individual and signature scents as well as the aesthetics of it.

See film below.

.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

