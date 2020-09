Tiwa Savage is taking over the world by storm and is armed with extra ammunition; her killer fashion sense.

The songstress shared some of the looks she wore for her interview with the New York Times to promote her latest album- Celia, which she dropped recently.

Tiwa Savage killed the fashion game in swoon worthy clothings which were all curated by Lagos-based fashion house, Alara of Lagos.

Check them out below.

