Check Out Tiwa Savage Exciting Performance at the Business of Fashion Voices

Tiwa Savage has shared snippets from her performance at the just-concluded Business of Fashion Voices event in Oxfordshire, United Kingdom.

The editor-in-chief of British Vogue, Edward Enninful, was honoured with the Global VOICES Award at the gala, and Nigeria’s superstar Tiwa Savage performed her hit songs at the event, which was attended by celebrities such as Jourdan Dunn, Duro Olowu, Imran Amed, Liam Payne, Naomi Scott, and more.

Tiwa later revealed she got a personal invite to the event from Edward Enninful himself.

