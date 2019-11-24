Check Out Tiwa Savage Exciting Performance at the Business of Fashion Voices

Tiwa Savage has shared snippets from her performance at the just-concluded Business of Fashion Voices event in Oxfordshire, United Kingdom.
The editor-in-chief of British Vogue, Edward Enninful, was honoured with the Global VOICES Award at the gala, and Nigeria’s superstar Tiwa Savage performed her hit songs at the event, which was attended by celebrities such as Jourdan Dunn, Duro Olowu, Imran Amed, Liam Payne, Naomi Scott, and more.
Tiwa later revealed she got a personal invite to the event from Edward Enninful himself.
See the video and photos below:
Yesterday I flew straight from a show in lagos to london straight to another event. This event was none other than the @bof Honoring an incredibly great man Editor of @britishvogue @edward_enninful and guess who Edward personally invited to bring some African spice to add to a beautiful evening???? When I saw the smile on Edwards face while I was performing I had butterflies in my belly because I was so honored to celebrate last night with you. Congratulations again and thank you for representing the continent and pushing the narrative to the world. Thank you for having me, we go still continue the Jollof debate this December in Ghana 😝 Thank you @bof @britishvogue @imranamed ❤️❤️❤️