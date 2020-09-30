Check Out this Video of BBNaija Winner, Laycon and Vee After His prize Presentation

The winner of Big Brother Naija Lockdown edition, Laycon has been given the grand prize for winning season 5 of the show.

The event which was televised live on designated Big Brother Naija channels, DSTV 198 and GoTV, 29, saw Laycon presented with his brand new car, 30 million cheque, keys to a 2-bedroon apartment amongst others.

John Ugbe, CEO of Multichoice revealed that the lockdown season recorded 900 million votes in the course of the season. The highest ever since inception.

Guinness, gold sponsor of the just concluded reality TV show also rewarded Laycon and first runner up with a trip to Guinness headquarters in Ireland. Chris Ubosi of Betway the official sponsor of the show also rewarded Laycon and Ozo with an extra N5 million for their ‘Make a Difference initiative’.

After the presentation of the prize, Laycon and his bestie, Vee were their usual goofy selves as the London born 23-year-old teased her friend over his inability to drive.

