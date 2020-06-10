Check Out this Throwback Sweet Father and Son Moment Between Tobi Bakre and His Dad

It’s obvious that Tobi Bakre is incredibly close with his parents.

The actor and host who credits them for their influence in him turning out right, shared a sweet father and son moment with his dad.

The throwback pictured shared on the younger Bakre’s Twitter page, captured the Tobi and his dad mid-dance.

He captioned the sweet shot;
“Yansh don dey for back tey tey”, finishing with a tears of joy emoji.

It’s obvious that Tobi Bakre got his dancing skills from his dad as he didn’t fail to thrill us on Saturday nights during his stay at the Big Brother house.

