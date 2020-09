Media mogul, Mo Abudu is a year older today.

The CEO of EbonyLife films and EbonyLife place who doesn’t look a day over 30, shared a video compilation of her stunning self to mark her 56th birthday.

Mo Abudu who has conquered the world of movies with her back to back box office hits had a photoshoot that had none other than her grandson, TJ, as a guest star.

Check out the stunning video of this amazon who gives new meaning to creating your own table and women supporting women.

