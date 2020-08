Warner Bros. Games and DC have finally shared the trailer for the new action-adventure shooter game, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Per THR, the project was developed by Rocksteady Studios, and “includes an original narrative set in the DC Universe and taking place in an open-world Metropolis.”

Also: “The story follows familiar Suicide Squad characters Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Boomerang and King Shark, who must save the Earth and kill the all-powerful Justice League.”

See below:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook