Check Out the Trailer for Samuel Olatunji’s “Dear Affy”

The February 14, the much-anticipated romantic comedy, “Dear Affy” will hit the cinemas, but for now the trailer has been released to tease fans.

Per Bellnaija, here what the Samuel Olatunji-led project is all about:

“Dear Affy” is a romantic comedy with a lot of humour, passions, intrigue, ambition and power skirmishes. An amazing plot twist which tells the story of a beautiful career lady who is about to get married to the man of her dream who is on the verge of sealing millions of Naira worth of contract. However, he is faced with the devil and the deep blue sea as sealing the contract is hinged on him having an intimate affair with the female billionaire contractor by all means just a few weeks to his wedding.

The release date is Feb 14, 2020.

Watch the official trailer below.