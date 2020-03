Issa Rae is back!

The trailer for the fourth season of Insecure was released yesterday featuring the actress-producer-write. And this season, which premieres Sunday, April 12, follows the main characters in the aftermath of the decisions they made in the last season.

This season brought back regulars like Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales, Kendrick Sampson and Alexander Hodge.

Check out the trailer: