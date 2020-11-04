Check Out the Sights and Sounds from Toke Makinwa’s 36th Birthday Party

If there’s one thing Toke Makinwa knows how to do, it’s host a party and she did just that.

The beauty mogul and media girl who clocked 36 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, hosted family and friends to a nice celebration on the rooftop terrace of her Ikoyi home.

Toke Makinwa who recently survived the deadly Covid-19 virus was clad in a sexy form fitting, maxi print dress with a plunging neckline.

Folks like Debola Williams, Tania Omotayo, Taymesan and a host of other guests turned up to celebrate with the birthday girl.

Check out pictures and videos from the event.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

