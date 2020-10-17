Check Out the Sights and Sounds from the Candle Light Memorial Held for Fallen Heroes by #EndSARS Protesters

On Friday, October 16, 2020, #EndSARS protesters across the nation, held candle light memorials across the country in honour of those who have lost their lives to SARS.

The event which took place simultaneously in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and Enugu, kicking off from 7pm, recorded massive turnout at the different locations.

It was an emotional event as Nigerian youths honoured and celebrated the lives of their colleagues as they continue to call for change in police brutality, governance and the nation as a whole with the #EndSARS protest.

Check out clips from the candle light memorial vigils.

