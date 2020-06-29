Check Out the Rock on Monyetta Shaw and Sweet Message from Crystal Smith Following Engagement

You should see the new jewelry Monyetta Shaw is sporting – a gorgeous diamond ring that can blind the eyes.

Neyo’s ex-fiancee took to Instagram to share a picture of her huge rock and congratulatory messages have been pouring in from different quarters including Neyo’s current wife, Crystal Smith.

The author and mother of two who recalls that the decision to tie her tubes while she was engaged to Neyo was one of the biggest regrets of her life, initially had a tumultuous relationship with the singer and father of her two kids following their breakup.

Whilst engaged, Monyetta Shaw and Neyo had agreed to undergo sterilization following the birth of their son. While she went ahead to tie her tubes, Neyo did not go through with the agreed vasectomy, broke up with her and got Crystal Smith pregnant.

Well, love has found the author again and though she is yet to reveal her fiance, we are more than happy for her.

Check out the ring and some of the congratulatory messages below.

