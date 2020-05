John Legend is the star of British GQ’s Hype for this week.

He spoke brilliantly about his anticipated album, “Bigger Love”, his family, and his thoughts on how Donald Trump and the US government responded to the COVID-19 pandemic. You can read all about that here.

He stunned in the photoshoot, showing off his style and love for colours in the editorial spread.

Check them out below:

Watch as he takes us into his wardrobe:

